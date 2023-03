This busy cobblestone pedestrian stretch is home to several sights relating to Lu Xun (1881–1936), China’s first great modern novelist, who lived here until heading abroad to study. The most interesting of the bunch is the Sānwèi Shūwū (三味书屋), the one-room schoolhouse where the author studied as a boy. There are also two residences through which you can stroll. Passport required to enter the sights.