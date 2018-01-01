Private One Day Hangzhou to Shaoxing Tour with Lu Town

In the morning, pick you up at your hotel lobby in Hangzhou downtown or Hangzhou train station, you will find a welcome signage "Hangzhou Private Tour". And drive you to Shaoxing directly (1 hour).After arrived in Shaoxing, you will visit Lu Town, At first, you will visit Lu Xun's Former Residence, Ancestral Residence, and Shaoxing Lu Xun Museum, have a chance to know this famous Chinese writer and learn about his life and his great works.Next to Baicao Garden, the garden is behind the Former Residence. This is actually a vegetable field, but is a perfect place to play games in little Lu Xun's eyes. In his childhood, he could always find something interesting to do here, whether it was catching the crickets in the grass, picking fruit, or trapping birds in the snow. The pay a visit to Sanwei Study Room, the Study Room in Lu Xun Native Place is an old-style private school in which Lu Xun spent 5 years acquiring knowledge and receiving moral education. Visitors coming here may see the desk on which he carved a Chinese character to remind himself not to be late again for class.Move on to Shen Garden, It is an ancient garden of the Song Dynasty (960 - 1271), famous for the love story between the famous poet Mr. Lu You and his ex-wife Tang Wan.Continue your tour to China Yellow Rice-Wine Museum. The museum has been designed as a research center on the techniques and culture of Yellow Rice-Wine, a place for both academic studies and tourism. You can take time enjoying rice wine ceremony performances there. After the tour of Wine Museum, you will be transferred back to Hangzhou.