Day Trip to Shaoxing from Hangzhou
Your day begins with a pickup from your Hangzhou hotel at 8:30am. Meet your guide and travel about an hour to Shaoxing. The hometown of the writer Lu Xun, the prefecture-level city of Shaoxing in Hangzhou Bay is lined with canals. Board a Wupeng boat to take in the town’s ancient bridges, the residences facing the water, and the bazaars by the canal’s banks. The boats are covered with an awning that is woven out of thin bamboo strips, and painted shiny black. These boats are special to the town, and are one of the most traditional modes of transport for local residents. There is no better way to explore the town.Next, walk to Shen Garden, which, during the Southern Song Dynasty, was the private garden of a wealthy Shaoxing businessman named Shen. At the time, it was the largest private garden in Shaoxing, and potentially in all of China. The garden has inspired many poets with its beautiful scenery.After enjoying a delicious Chinese lunch at a local restaurant, your guide will lead you on a short walk to the Lanting Orchid Pavilion. See skilled displays of orchid arrangement and marvel at the beautiful finished pieces. The pavilion was the location of the Orchid Pavilion Gathering in the year 353, and is famous for the calligraphy of Wang Xizhi. At that time, 42 members of the literati gathered at the pavilion to drink together and write poetry. To this day, it is considered one of the birthplaces of Chinese calligraphy, with a history of over 1600 years. Conclude your tour with a drop-off back at your hotel in Hangzhou.Please note: A minimum of two adults per booking is required.
Shaoxing Water Town Full-Day Tour from Hangzhou
After pickup from your Hangzhou hotel, make your way to Shaoxing, hometown of Lu You, one of China’s greatest poets from the Song Dynasty. One of the best ways to experience this water town is aboard a Wupeng boat (a black-awning gondola). Ride on one of these traditional Chinese boats and enjoy the exquisite scenery of the town’s ancient bridges, lovely riverside houses and the bustling local bazaars set right by the water.Next, walk over to Shen Garden and marvel at the gorgeous classical buildings and bridges and wonderful scenery. As you stroll through the garden, your guide will tell you the story about how Lu You met his lover Tang Wan in this garden and composed poems about her and wrote them on the walls.After enjoying a delicious Chinese lunch at a local restaurant, your guide will lead you on a short walk to the Lanting Orchid Pavilion. Surrounded by an elegant landscape of crystal-clear streams and dense bamboo groves, this venue has become a central meeting point for local calligraphers. Witness the meticulous display of this skill and marvel at the beautiful finished pieces. After a relaxing day in Shaoxing, sit back and enjoy a scenic drive back to your Hangzhou hotel.
Private One Day Hangzhou to Shaoxing Tour with Lu Town
In the morning, pick you up at your hotel lobby in Hangzhou downtown or Hangzhou train station, you will find a welcome signage “Hangzhou Private Tour”. And drive you to Shaoxing directly (1 hour).After arrived in Shaoxing, you will visit Lu Town, At first, you will visit Lu Xun's Former Residence, Ancestral Residence, and Shaoxing Lu Xun Museum, have a chance to know this famous Chinese writer and learn about his life and his great works.Next to Baicao Garden, the garden is behind the Former Residence. This is actually a vegetable field, but is a perfect place to play games in little Lu Xun's eyes. In his childhood, he could always find something interesting to do here, whether it was catching the crickets in the grass, picking fruit, or trapping birds in the snow. The pay a visit to Sanwei Study Room, the Study Room in Lu Xun Native Place is an old-style private school in which Lu Xun spent 5 years acquiring knowledge and receiving moral education. Visitors coming here may see the desk on which he carved a Chinese character to remind himself not to be late again for class.Move on to Shen Garden, It is an ancient garden of the Song Dynasty (960 - 1271), famous for the love story between the famous poet Mr. Lu You and his ex-wife Tang Wan.Continue your tour to China Yellow Rice-Wine Museum. The museum has been designed as a research center on the techniques and culture of Yellow Rice-Wine, a place for both academic studies and tourism. The museum has been designed as a research center on the techniques and culture of Yellow Rice-Wine, a place for both academic studies and tourism. You can take time enjoying rice wine ceremony performances there. After the tour of Wine Museum, you will be transferred back to Hangzhou.