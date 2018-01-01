Two Days Private Hangzhou to Putuo Island Buddhism Pilgrimage Tour

Day 1In the morning, our local Hangzhou tour guide will pick you up at your hotel lobby in Hangzhou downtown or Hangzhou train station with a welcome signage. And you will be transferred to Ningbo directly. Then take a jetfoil to Mount Putuo. It takes around 2 hour drive from Hangzhou to Ningbo for one way. After arrived at Mount Putuo. You will visit the highlights in Putuoshan as below:Firstly, visit Purple Bamboo Forest: Purple Bamboo Forest is located at the foot of Meitan Mountain. Although the purple bamboo isn't as exciting as it sounds, there is a little temple worth seeing. There is also a thousand armed, thousand eyed Guanyin inside.After lunch, continue your tour to Puji Temple: Located at 12.5 kilometers west of Yongji County, Puji Temple is one of the three most famous temples in Putuo Mountain as well as one of the best-preserved temples in China. It has a history of about 1200 years and can hold up more than 1000 people at the same time.Next to Mountain Putuo: It is located about 100 sea miles east of the Hangzhou Bay, Zhejiang Province. It is a small island among the Zhoushan Island complex, which covers an area of 12.5 square meters. It is long and narrow with a north-south length of about 8.6 kilometers and east-west width of 3.5 kilometers. Foding Mountain, the highest part of the island, has a height of 283 meters above sea level. The Putuoshan Mountain is surrounded by the sea with charming and gentle landscape. Quiet, fantastic and unique, it is reputed as “the first pure and clean place in man's world".Stay overnight in Mount PutuoDay 2After breakfast, continue your visit in Putuoshan to see the highlights as below:Tianyige Pavilion: The Tianyige (TYG) Library is the most ancient private library still in existence in China. It is also the oldest private library in Asia and one of the three earliest private libraries in the world. It was built between 1561 and 1566 by the Defense Minister Fan Qin during the Ming Dynasty. TYG witnessed the glories and the turmoil of the Ming and Qing dynasties, war, revolution, and numerous social changes and its own triumphs and downfalls.Move on to Tianhou Temple: Thean Hou Temple is located at the junction part of Yuyao River, Fenghua River and Yong River. It was built in 1853 and known as Guide Hall of Qing’an at that time. Merchants used to negotiate trade here and it is also the place where people worship the Goddess Matsu.After lunch, drive back to Hangzhou your two days tour in Putuoshan ends.