Private Tour: Nanxun Ancient Water Town Day Trip from Shanghai

Start your day with a pickup from your Shanghai hotel at approximately 8:30am and begin the 1.5-hour drive to Nanxun. Your private guide and driver will ensure you are comfortable while en route. Nanxun shares the typical features of other water towns in the Yangtze River Delta, including arched bridges, canals, narrow lanes and old houses. However, what makes it stand out is its intriguing mix of traditional Chinese architecture and European elements, introduced by affluent silk merchants who once settled their homes there. Nanxun is still a haven of peace and quiet, compared to some other famous ancient towns crowded by tourists. Take a stroll around the town and listen to your guide’s narration of its history and stories. Take a gondola ride and drift through the winding waterways, which will be an experience unlike any others. After your gondola ride, enjoy lunch at a local restaurant, suggested by your guide. Once you have finished your meal, your guide will spend more time showing you around Nanxun. Transfer back to your Shanghai accommodations at the end of your tour for a 5:00pm arrival at your Shanghai hotel.