Xidong Bridge

Zhejiang

Easily identified by its dramatic winged roof and deep vermilion staining, this Ming dynasty arched wooden bridge was first built in 1570 and later rebuilt in 1827.

  • Beijian Bridge

    Beijian Bridge

    0.23 MILES

    The gracefully arching, covered Beijian Bridge is the most picturesque of Sixi's wooden bridges. It was originally built in 1674 and last rebuilt in 1803…

  • Covered Bridge Culture Hall

    Covered Bridge Culture Hall

    0.24 MILES

    Just 30m west of Beijian Bridge, at the far end of the village, this hall has models and information (in English!) on other noteworthy bridges in the area.

  • Nanxi Bridge

    Nanxi Bridge

    0.97 MILES

    What Nanxi Bridge lacks in grandeur it makes up for in usefulness: built in 1842, the bridge is more local thoroughfare than tourist attraction.

  • Nanyang Bridge

    Nanyang Bridge

    1.53 MILES

    Built in 1870, this wooden cantilever bridge runs straight over the stream, in the grassy hills 3km northeast above Sixi.

