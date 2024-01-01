Easily identified by its dramatic winged roof and deep vermilion staining, this Ming dynasty arched wooden bridge was first built in 1570 and later rebuilt in 1827.
Xidong Bridge
Zhejiang
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.23 MILES
The gracefully arching, covered Beijian Bridge is the most picturesque of Sixi's wooden bridges. It was originally built in 1674 and last rebuilt in 1803…
0.24 MILES
Just 30m west of Beijian Bridge, at the far end of the village, this hall has models and information (in English!) on other noteworthy bridges in the area.
0.97 MILES
What Nanxi Bridge lacks in grandeur it makes up for in usefulness: built in 1842, the bridge is more local thoroughfare than tourist attraction.
1.53 MILES
Built in 1870, this wooden cantilever bridge runs straight over the stream, in the grassy hills 3km northeast above Sixi.
Nearby Zhejiang attractions
0.23 MILES
The gracefully arching, covered Beijian Bridge is the most picturesque of Sixi's wooden bridges. It was originally built in 1674 and last rebuilt in 1803…
2. Covered Bridge Culture Hall
0.24 MILES
Just 30m west of Beijian Bridge, at the far end of the village, this hall has models and information (in English!) on other noteworthy bridges in the area.
0.97 MILES
What Nanxi Bridge lacks in grandeur it makes up for in usefulness: built in 1842, the bridge is more local thoroughfare than tourist attraction.
1.53 MILES
Built in 1870, this wooden cantilever bridge runs straight over the stream, in the grassy hills 3km northeast above Sixi.