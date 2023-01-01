Weibao Mountain, about 10km south of Weishan, has a relatively easy hike to its peak at around 2500m. During the Ming and Qing dynasties it was the zenith of China’s Taoism, and you’ll find some superb Taoist murals; the most significant are at Wenchang Palace (文昌宫, Wénchāng Gōng) and Changchun Cave (长春洞, Chángchún Dòng). Birders in particular love the mountain; the entire county is a node on an international birding flyway.

There are no buses here. Head to the street running east of Gongchang Tower in Weishan to pick up a taxi to the mountain, or ask your hotel to arrange one. Expect to pay ¥100 to ¥150 for the round trip; you’ll need the driver to wait for you.