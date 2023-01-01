This quiet Tibetan monastery in Yongning village is worth a visit if time hangs heavy, although only a few lamas are in residence at any time. If you're going to make the trip, it's worth leaving some time to wander through the small villages on the plain surrounding Yongning for a glimpse of daily life away from the tourist-facing lakeshore.

In principle a ride in the private blue minivans that serve as public transportation here costs ¥20 per person for the 30-minute ride from Luoshui, but in reality these are few and far between, so you may need to hire a private ride (from ¥80).