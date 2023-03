The town of Feilaisi has grown up around the small but interesting Tibetan temple of the same name (Naka Zhashi Gompa in Tibetan), devoted to the spirit of Kawa Karpo. No photos are allowed inside the tiny hall. Admission is included in the ticket for the Feilaisi sunrise viewing platform.

To get here from Deqin a taxi will cost you ¥10 per person or ¥40 per car.