Inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage list in 2007 as part of the South China Karst, Kunming's Stone Forest Scenic Area is undeniably beautiful – but extremely popular with tour groups and independent travellers alike. It's worth the cost and trip from Kunming, but plan to spend most of the day exploring the outlying pathways of the park. Or else skip the scenic area entirely and wander the surrounding country (which is, after all, the same landscape without the ticket cost).

During the July/August torch festival, activities like wrestling, bullfighting, singing and dancing are held at a natural outdoor amphitheatre by Hidden Lake, south of Shilin.

At the bus station are a handful of fast-food joints if you haven't brought snacks. Check all prices before you order, as overcharging is not uncommon.

Four daily buses leave from Kunming's East Station (¥34, 1½ hours, 9am, 10.30am, 12pm, 5.30pm) for the Stone Forest Scenic Area. Buses and minibuses return roughly hourly from the Scenic Area until 6pm. From the Stone Forest Bus Station to the scenic area entrance, a 3km trip, electric carts charge ¥25 each way.