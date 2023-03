A ¥51 ticket gives you two days’ unlimited entry to the centrally located, relatively clean beach in the lively Zhapo (闸坡) area. Tickets to the yellow-sand beach are also sold at a water world at Dajiaowan, but they're good for only a day. Lockers and showering facilities are available for ¥10 and ¥5 respectively. It's 10 minutes by pedicab from beautiful Shili Yintan beach on Hailing Island.