The Erdaoqiao Market and nearby International Bazaar (Guójì Dàbāzhá) have undergone extensive ‘redevelopment’ in recent years and are now aimed more at Chinese tour groups than Uyghur traders. Planted in the bazaar is a replica of the Kalon Minaret from Bukhara in Uzbekistan (though the 12th-century original doesn’t have a lift inside it). The surrounding streets are worth a stroll for their Uyghur markets and snack stalls.