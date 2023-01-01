Set in a green valley fringed by the Flaming Mountains, this mud-brick village offers a fascinating glimpse of traditional Uyghur life and architecture. It has been a pilgrimage site for Muslims for centuries, as on the hillside above is the Hojamu Tomb, a mazar (a tomb of a saint or holy person), said to hold the first Uyghur to convert to Islam. The mazar is not open to non-Muslims. The rest of the village is great for strolling.

Visiting Tuyoq is a little like time travel, save for the odd awkwardly parked Landcruiser on its narrow, crooked streets. Don’t leave without trying some of the locally produced mulberry juice or dried berries, available near the tomb entrance.