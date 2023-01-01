Turpan Museum

Xinjiang’s second-largest museum houses a rich collection of relics recovered from archaeological sites across the Turpan Basin, including a superb collection of dinosaur fossils, dinosaur eggs and various species of ancient rhino. Upstairs there's a ghoulish gallery of local mummies. Pop in here before signing up for a regional tour; the photos of nearby sites at the entrance might help you decide which ones to visit.

Entry is free, but you need to present ID and collect a ticket downstairs, as well as pass a security check. No thongs (flip-flops) allowed.