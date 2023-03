Near the Bezeklik Caves in Turpan are the Flaming Mountains, which appear at midday like multicoloured tongues of fire. The Flaming Mountains were immortalised in the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, in which Sun Wukong (the Monkey King) used his magic fan to extinguish the blaze.

From the official viewpoint you can explore the site on foot, although the mountains are visible for free anywhere on the dramatic drives to the Bezeklik Cave Complex, Gaochang and Tuyoq.