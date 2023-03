The small Uyghur village of Astana contains this ancient imperial cemetery, chiefly of interest for the mummies you normally see in museums in the exact positions in which they were discovered. However, as just one of the three subterranean graves you can visit on the walking tour contains mummies, it may well seem an expensive visit. The most interesting finds are now in museums in Ürümqi and Turpan. There's a colourful Friday bazaar in the village.