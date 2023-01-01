Vast Sayram Lake, 120km north of Yining and 90km west of Bole, is an excellent spot to get a taste of the Tian Shan range (Tengri Tagh in Kazakh). The lake is especially colourful in June and July, when the alpine flowers are in full bloom. In the height of summer, there are Kazakh yurts scattered around the lake, willing to take boarders.

From Yining bus station, take the special Sayram Lake tourist bus (return ¥80, three hours). Departures are at 9am and 10am, returning at 5pm. Chartering a car or taxi will cost around ¥400.