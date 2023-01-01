Subashi was a Buddhist complex that thrived from the 3rd to 13th centuries. It's less visited than other ancient cities in Xinjiang, but with its starkly beautiful desert setting it's worth the 23km trip northeast of Kuqa. There are a number of ruined buildings that you visit, though the best preserved one is the pagoda on the far side of the site (the main path takes you there), where brickwork and some decoration can still be seen.

Most people just go to the western complex, with its large central vihara (monastery) and two pagodas, but the dramatic eastern complex across the Kuqa River is worth the hike, though it was being renovated at the time of research. A return taxi to Subashi costs about ¥150; you’ll need to pay for extra waiting time if you want to visit the eastern ruins.