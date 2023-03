The deserts around Hotan are peppered with the faint remains of abandoned cities. The most interesting are those of Melikawat, 25km south of town, a Tang dynasty settlement with wind-eroded walls, Buddhist stupas and the remains of pottery kilns. Some scholars believe Melikawat was a capital city of the Yutian state (206 BC to AD 907), an Indo-European civilisation that thrived during the height of the Silk Road. A taxi to Melikawat should cost about ¥100.