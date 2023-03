A few kilometres beyond the village of Jiya lies the tomb complex of Imam Asim (Tomb of Four Imams). It’s a popular pilgrimage site, particularly during May, and you may see groups of Uyghurs praying and chanting at the desert shrine, which is slowly being engulfed by the Taklamakan Desert. It's best to arrange a visit here through a travel agency or guide, as travellers have reported being turned away by police if arriving on their own.