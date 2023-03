Northeast of Hotan is the small town of Jíyà (吉亚乡), a traditional centre for silk production. Visitors can wander the workshop (atlas karakhana in Uyghur) to see how the silk is spun from silk cocoons, then dyed and woven, all using traditional methods. A return trip by taxi to the workshop, taking in the carpet factory, costs ¥100. To save money, take one of the frequent buses to Jíyà from Hotan’s east bus station.