Hotan Sunday Market

Hotan’s most popular attraction is its weekly Sunday market. The covered market bustles every day of the week, but on Sundays it swamps the northeast part of town, reaching fever pitch between noon and 2pm Xinjiang time. The most interesting parts are the doppi (skullcap) bazaar, the colourful atlas (tie-dyed, handwoven silk cloth) to the right of the main entrance and the gilim (carpet) bazaar, across the road. Nearby Juma Lu (加买路) is filled with traditional medicine and spice shops.

The small but authentic Sunday livestock bazaar is about 2km further east, near the Yurungkash River on Donghuan Beilu.