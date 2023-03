On the eastern bank of the Yurungkash River is this large factory (gilim karakhana in Uyghur). It’s primarily set up for group visits but it's perfectly possible for individual travellers to look around the various halls when open. Even with up to 10 weavers, 1 sq m of wool carpet takes 20 days to complete, and the finished items are very impressive. The factory is 5km east of the city centre.