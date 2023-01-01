Kite Museum

This riverside museum tells the story of kites – from the first one, a bamboo magpie fashioned in Weifang 2400 years ago by Lu Ban (he's the winged figure in front of the museum), to their use in warfare, meteorology, hunting, cartography and eventually the study of electricity. Kites of various styles, including some of the smallest and largest in the world, constructed by mostly master makers, are also on display. And you can buy them in the 1st-floor shop.

The only disappointment is that there aren't any genuinely old kites on display.

To get here from the train station, take bus 2 (¥2) four stops to Fēngzheng Guǎngchǎng (风筝广场) bus stop. Or it's a 2km walk; cross the square outside the station, turn right, left, then right down Jiankeng Xijie (健康西街). After crossing the river turn left and follow the river to the museum.