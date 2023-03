The road from Nangartse to Gyantse crosses the 5020m Karo-la, where a picture-perfect glacier topping out at 7190m spills off side peaks right along the roadside. The pass was the site of the highest battle in British imperial history during the Younghusband invasion of 1903–04.

In May 2018, an admission fee was added for everyone travelling over the pass. There is a viewing platform with a stupa, and lots of touts, but the views are unbeatable.