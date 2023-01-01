Tengchen Monastery

On a hillside about three kilometres west of town, this interesting Bön monastery is home to more than 200 monks, and is made up of two separate institutions. The main building, founded in 1110, has an impressive assembly hall and upper-floor chapel. Bön deities include Tonpa Shenrab and an amazing Palpa Phurbu, whose lower half consists of a ritual dagger.

To the east is the Ritro Lhakhang, built in 1180. The main chapel, the Serdung, contains three funerary chörtens, another many-armed Palpa Phurbu and a statue of Monlam Tai, the founder of the monastery. Another chapel displays a row of six Bön gods on a variety of mounts. There are fine views from the roof.