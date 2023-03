Shegar is dominated by its 'crystal fort' (the word 'Shegar' means 'crystal' in Tibetan), one of Tibet's most fantastical, whose crumbling defensive walls snake up the side of an impossibly steep mountain that looms over town. Some travellers have been able to access trails from the Shegar Chöde Monastery entrance to the ruined buildings, from where you can see Mt Everest in the distance, though these weren't open at the time of writing.