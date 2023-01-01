Mikdo Glacier

This quiet and picturesque glacier, under a towering 6385m peak, is reached by first driving 7km off the main highway to a car park and a cluster of shops and restaurants at Mǐduī Village (米堆村, Mǐduī Cūn). From here the glacier is a further 1.5km along a wooden pathway ending at a series of viewing platforms overlooking the glacier and a small lake. On the walk back, detour through the village for a glimpse into Tibetan life in the region.

Horse hire to the platforms is available for ¥100 round trip. Look for the well-marked turn-off about about 35km (40 minutes) west of Rawok on the road to Pomi.