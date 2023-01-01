This tranquil 17th-century Nyingma-sect monastery is set on a pine-clad hill overlooking the valley, and is home to 52 monks. The main prayer hall includes the footprint of the seventh Khamtrul Rinpoche, Sangye Tenzin (1909–29). Upstairs are murals depicting the life of two forms of Gesar, as well as Guru Rinpoche and Tsepame (Amitayus). Also look for a traditional wood-block printing room just left of the entrance.

The monastery, a branch of Chayab Monastery, is around 6km west of Pomi. Cross the road bridge over the Parlung Tsangpo, opposite the Jiāotōng Lǚguǎn, and take the first right. This road continues all the way to Metok (and made Metok the last county in China to be connected by road!), but after about 3km to 4km you need to turn sharp left uphill to the monastery.