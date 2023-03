Tashi Dhoka is famed as a meditation retreat of Tsongkhapa. You can visit the meditation caves of Tsongkhapa and his student Genden Drup (who later became the first Dalai Lama) before checking out the largest Drölma statue in Tibet. The monastery of 60 monks has a reputation for scholarship, as evident during the afternoon debating between 3pm and 6pm. Tashi Doka is 2km off the main road to Keru.