The main chapel of Keru (or Drakmar Keru) is one of Tibet's oldest temples, dating from the mid-8th century, before Samye Monastery was even a glimmer in Songtsen Gampo's eye. The main draws are the original statues, possibly the oldest left in Tibet. The temple was used to store salt during the Cultural Revolution.

The main 3m tall statue in the inner sanctum is of Jowo Sakyamuni and was crafted by Khotanese artists. Experts trace a Central Asian influence in the image's full face and barrelled chest. To the side are a set of 9th-century bodhisattvas and a statue of Tamdrin (Hayagriva), considered to be the first such statue in Tibet; pilgrims drag their children here for a blessing. The massive tree-trunk pillars date back to the chapel's construction. The two statues facing the Jowo are of Chinese Princess Jincheng and Tibet's 37th king Tride Tsugtsen (705–755; the father of Trisong Detsen), during whose reign the temple was constructed.

Follow the door to the right past a protector chapel to the rebuilt Namla (or Namdung) Lhakhang, where Atisha is said to have stayed in 1047. The attendant monk will thump you on the back with a stone footprint of Guru Rinpoche. Before they exit, pilgrims buy sacred seeds and a kathak (ceremonial scarf) printed with the image of Tamdrin.