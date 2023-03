A rewarding 90-minute hike, gaining 400m, leads from Chode Ön village just north of Keru Lhakhang to the impressive, sprawling ruins of 12th-century Chodung Monastery. En route you pass the ruins of Samtenling Nunnery. Return to the village by following the main valley, stopping en route at the ruins of a dzong just above the village. To get to Chode Ön, drive north from Keru to Gyelzang and cross the river.