On the western outskirts of the town is the surprisingly large monastery (founded 1814), a branch of Lhasa’s Sera Monastery, with more than 90 monks. The main hall here is particularly atmospheric. Look in the back hall for the strings of dried tamarind pods, said to have been brought here from India as gifts for the Buddha.

Samtenling Nunnery, home to 47 nuns, is a 30-minute walk northwest of here above the Qinghai–Tibet Hwy.