The impressive 600-year-old Shedruling Monastery rises from the main road like a miniature Potala, and is home to 31 monks. The monastery is less impressive close up, but the views over the valley are fine in the afternoon light. Just below the monastery are the ruins of Gongkar Dzong, which was bombed by the Chinese military in 1959.

The monastery is around 13km west of Gongkar airport and 3km west of Gongkar Chöde Monastery. A road leads right up to the monastery gates.