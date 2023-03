This small pond marks the birthplace and spirit lake of Guru Rinpoche’s consort Yeshe Tsogyal. The golden-roofed chapel at the north end of the lake has a statue of Tsogyel, as well as her stone foot- and hand-prints and a breast-shaped piece of sandalwood said to have travelled from the subterranean world of the naga (snake spirits). Look for the photo of her previous reincarnation, who lived in Amdo.