Around 10km past an old caravan-trail turn-off, and 6km before the Chamdo airport, is a turnoff that heads 7km to the remote and welcoming Yushig Monastery, home to 50 Kagyupa monks and three trulkus (reincarnated lamas), one of whom is considered a manifestation of Rechungpa, a disciple of Milarepa. The main hall contains images of Sakyamuni, Marpa and Milarepa. The spirited debating that takes place here in the afternoons sounds more like a pub brawl than a theological discussion!