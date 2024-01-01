The first of the major gates on the climb up the mountain, this gate marks the official start of the ascent for Tai Shan's determined band of climbers.
First Gate of Heaven
Shandong
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.28 MILES
This magnificent Taoist temple complex is where all Tai'an roads lead, being the traditional first stop on the pilgrimage route up Tai Shan. The grounds,…
0.96 MILES
1.18 MILES
The main hall of Dai Temple is the colossal, twin-eaved, nine-bay-wide Hall of Heavenly Blessing, which dates to AD 1009. The dark interior houses an…
0.68 MILES
3.1 MILES
The sublimely perched Azure Clouds Temple is dedicated to Bixia. The iron tiling of the temple buildings is intended to prevent damage by strong winds,…
2.94 MILES
Prosaically labelled '18 Twistings' on signposts, the gruelling Path of 18 Bends is an extremely steep 400m ascent to the mountain’s false summit;…
3.13 MILES
The cloud-swathed Jade Emperor Temple stands at the summit, the highest point of the Tai Shan plateau. Inside is an effigy of the Jade Emperor, who…
3.27 MILES
At the rear of Tai Shan is this quiet spot, popular for viewing pine trees and where some ruins can be found tangled in the foliage.
Nearby Shandong attractions
0.03 MILES
The Red Gate Palace is the first of a series of temples dedicated to Bixia, the compassionate daughter of the god of Tai Shan. She wears a headdress…
0.05 MILES
This collection of unusual radial rock formations mesmerised the great sage Confucius.
0.11 MILES
Many climbers start their ascent at the bus stop by the Guandi Temple, the first of many dedicated to the Taoist protector of peace. Note the old…
0.57 MILES
The name of this large gate literally means 'Building of the Ten Thousand Immortals'.
0.68 MILES
One of the few Buddhist shrines in the area, this simple temple dates to the Southern and Northern dynasties (AD 420–589), its arrangement of ancient pine…
0.96 MILES
The name of this hall means 'Hall of the Goddess of the Northern Star' and it was first constructed in 1542 under the magical name ‘Dragon Spring Nunnery’…
1.01 MILES
Located along the first part of the climb up Tai Shan, this massive inscription of a Buddhist text on the rock face was once hidden behind a waterfall.
1.09 MILES
This gate leads into Dai Temple from the north. Be sure to scale the walls over the gate to see what’s in store for your pilgrimage up Tai Shan.