First Gate of Heaven

Shandong

The first of the major gates on the climb up the mountain, this gate marks the official start of the ascent for Tai Shan's determined band of climbers.

  • Dai Temple

    Dai Temple

    1.28 MILES

    This magnificent Taoist temple complex is where all Tai'an roads lead, being the traditional first stop on the pilgrimage route up Tai Shan. The grounds,…

  • Doumu Hall

    Doumu Hall

    0.96 MILES

    The name of this hall means 'Hall of the Goddess of the Northern Star' and it was first constructed in 1542 under the magical name ‘Dragon Spring Nunnery’…

  • Hall of Heavenly Blessing

    Hall of Heavenly Blessing

    1.18 MILES

    The main hall of Dai Temple is the colossal, twin-eaved, nine-bay-wide Hall of Heavenly Blessing, which dates to AD 1009. The dark interior houses an…

  • Pervading Light Temple

    Pervading Light Temple

    0.68 MILES

    One of the few Buddhist shrines in the area, this simple temple dates to the Southern and Northern dynasties (AD 420–589), its arrangement of ancient pine…

  • Azure Clouds Temple

    Azure Clouds Temple

    3.1 MILES

    The sublimely perched Azure Clouds Temple is dedicated to Bixia. The iron tiling of the temple buildings is intended to prevent damage by strong winds,…

  • Path of 18 Bends

    Path of 18 Bends

    2.94 MILES

    Prosaically labelled '18 Twistings' on signposts, the gruelling Path of 18 Bends is an extremely steep 400m ascent to the mountain’s false summit;…

  • Jade Emperor Temple

    Jade Emperor Temple

    3.13 MILES

    The cloud-swathed Jade Emperor Temple stands at the summit, the highest point of the Tai Shan plateau. Inside is an effigy of the Jade Emperor, who…

  • Rear Rocky Recess

    Rear Rocky Recess

    3.27 MILES

    At the rear of Tai Shan is this quiet spot, popular for viewing pine trees and where some ruins can be found tangled in the foliage.

Nearby Shandong attractions

1. Red Gate Palace

0.03 MILES

The Red Gate Palace is the first of a series of temples dedicated to Bixia, the compassionate daughter of the god of Tai Shan. She wears a headdress…

3. Guandi Temple

0.11 MILES

Many climbers start their ascent at the bus stop by the Guandi Temple, the first of many dedicated to the Taoist protector of peace. Note the old…

4. Wanxian Tower

0.57 MILES

The name of this large gate literally means 'Building of the Ten Thousand Immortals'.

7. Rock Valley Scripture

1.01 MILES

Located along the first part of the climb up Tai Shan, this massive inscription of a Buddhist text on the rock face was once hidden behind a waterfall.

8. Hou Zai Gate

1.09 MILES

This gate leads into Dai Temple from the north. Be sure to scale the walls over the gate to see what’s in store for your pilgrimage up Tai Shan.