Chen Family Compound

If you’re looking for a focus, seek out the historic home of the village’s most prominent family. This sprawling structure once contained more than 100 rooms. What remains of the compound is much smaller, but its walls are extensively decorated with family photos and memorabilia. Actress/director Joan Chen (Chen Chong), who starred in Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor and Ang Lee’s Lust, Caution, is the most famous family member. It's tricky to find; ask for directions.