From just west of the North Gate, it's possible to ascend onto a small restored section of the city wall. There are good views from the top.
North Gate
Sichuan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.19 MILES
Unaffected by the earthquakes that have so impacted nearby Jiuzhhaigou National Park, the lesser known but almost equally gorgeous Huanglong National Park…
0.16 MILES
Atop a massive hill to the west of Songpan, the reconstructed West Gate is also the site of the only remaining section of original city wall. It's a steep…
2.58 MILES
A two-hour hike or horse ride east over the hills from Songpan, this small Tibetan Buddhist monastery sits in a picturesque valley among small minority…
0.45 MILES
This small Buddhist temple above the southwest corner of the old town is near the start of a hillside trail that offers good views over Songpan and…
