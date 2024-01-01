North Gate

Sichuan

From just west of the North Gate, it's possible to ascend onto a small restored section of the city wall. There are good views from the top.

  • Huanglong National Park

    Huanglong National Park

    15.19 MILES

    Unaffected by the earthquakes that have so impacted nearby Jiuzhhaigou National Park, the lesser known but almost equally gorgeous Huanglong National Park…

  • West Gate

    West Gate

    0.16 MILES

    Atop a massive hill to the west of Songpan, the reconstructed West Gate is also the site of the only remaining section of original city wall. It's a steep…

  • Shangniba Monastery

    Shangniba Monastery

    2.58 MILES

    A two-hour hike or horse ride east over the hills from Songpan, this small Tibetan Buddhist monastery sits in a picturesque valley among small minority…

  • Guanyin Temple

    Guanyin Temple

    0.45 MILES

    This small Buddhist temple above the southwest corner of the old town is near the start of a hillside trail that offers good views over Songpan and…

