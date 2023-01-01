At the northern end of town, the large Chöde Gompa is a Tibetan monastery that was built for the third Dalai Lama (1543–1588). Inside is a statue of Sakyamuni, believed to have been carried from Lhasa by foot. Don’t miss climbing onto the roof of the main hall on the far right for great views of the Tibetan homes leading up to the monastery, as well as the grasslands and mountains beyond.

Next to the main prayer hall is a smaller chapel containing a huge image of Je Tsongkhapa, the founder of the Gelug School (yellow hats) of Tibetan Buddhism. This chapel is much more atmospheric than the main hall, which has been renovated relatively recently.

To get here, from the post office, turn left at the end of Tuanjie Lu, then take the first right and follow the road. Alternatively, bus 2 (¥2) terminates at the monastery. Pick it up at the King Gesar Sq stop (格萨尔广场站; Gésà'ěr Guǎngchǎng Zhàn) one block north of the post office.