Zharu Temple

Jiuzhaigou National Park

The first official site inside the park proper is the Tibetan Zharu Temple in the Zharu Valley. The park bus only stops here on the return trip, and afterwards it’s only a short walk from the ticket office; look for a boardwalk on the left side of the tourist centre shuttle stop, across the way from the front of the line.

