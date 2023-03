Near the east bank of the Jialing River is a honeycomb of nearly 1200 shrines containing over 7000 grotto carvings dating back 1500 years. There were once 10,000 more here, but they were casualties of pillaging, revolutions and the construction of a national highway. From the train and bus stations, cross the bridge, turn left, and either take bus 5 (¥2) or walk 4km keeping the river on your left.