Built precariously into the side of a cliff, the Buddhist Hanging Monastery is made all the more stunning by its long support stilts. The halls hug the contours of the cliff face, connected by rickety catwalks and narrow corridors, which can get very crowded in summer. It's a sight to behold.

Many buses departing for Hunyuan (浑源) from Datong’s main bus station (¥31, two hours) come to the monastery. If you want to go on to Mùtǎ, there are frequent buses from Hunyuan (¥14, one hour), or shared taxis make the run from the monastery car park for ¥50 per person (when full).