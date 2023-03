Surrounded by the Jinlianchuan Grasslands, there is not a huge amount to see of the palace remains. From the yurt where you buy your ticket, it’s another 1.5km to the outer walls (a golf buggy will take you for ¥10). From there, you can walk another 500m to the inner ramparts. Paths through the wildflower-covered grassland that has swallowed up the city offer the chance for pleasant strolls and reflective musings on the vagaries of history.