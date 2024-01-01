Yulin's drum tower was first erected in 1380 and destroyed several times (the current tower dates to the early-20th century). With several restaurants and antique shops, the whole street is a nice place to wander, especially at night, when it’s lit by lanterns and the Drum Tower and South Gate (南门; Nánmén) and are illuminated.
