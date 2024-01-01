Taoist Sanqing Temple

Jiangxi

Established during the Ming dynasty, this is one of the few Taoist temples in Jiangxi to have survived the Cultural Revolution.

  • Nanqing Garden

    Nanqing Garden

    1.11 MILES

    Sanqing Shan's main summit area is known as Nanqing Garden, and includes a looping trail that wends beneath strange pinnacles and connects the southern…

  • Dafu Mansion

    Dafu Mansion

    29.14 MILES

    This former Qing governor residence is a fine example of the period. Pay special attention to the doorway and entrance gate.

