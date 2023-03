The centrepiece of the Old Bund is a cobblestoned street with strings of fairy lights luring you towards the clubs and live-music bars. If that's too much, walk to the end where the quiet riverside is framed by skyscrapers projected with animations, resembling a miniature of Shanghai's Bund.

Get a taxi to drop you off at the corner of Renmin Lu and Yangshan Lu (人民路洋山路的路口); or take the metro and walk 1km, following the water's edge.