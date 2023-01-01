The principal sight in Mizhi is the Li Zicheng Palace, a well-preserved and compact palace built in 1643 at the height of Li’s power. Set against a hillside, there’s a statue of the man himself, pavilions housing exhibits about Li and notable Mizhi women, and a pagoda. There’s also a fine theatre, where music performances and plays were held, sometimes for three days at a time, to celebrate Li’s victories.

To reach the palace, walk east on Xinggong Lu. It’s a 10- to 15-minute walk from the bus station.