Lushun Railway Station

Built in 1903 during Russia’s brief control of the area, this handsome station was rebuilt in 2005 following the original design. It’s worth a visit en route to other sights.
Bus 18 (¥1, about 20 minutes) passes here from outside the bus terminal.
Liaoning
