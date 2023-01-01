Lushun Museum

The history of Liaoning province is covered in this stylish old museum in two early 20th century buildings. Among the thousands of artefacts on display are ancient bronzes, coins and paintings, as well as several mummies and a quirky chopstick collection. The English captions are good.

The area around the museum has a number of other old buildings from the Japanese colonial era and is a great spot for photographs, especially in spring.

Take bus 4 or bus 33 (¥1) from outside the bus terminal to the Liening Jie stop (列宁街) and walk 450m east.