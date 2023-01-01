During the Russo-Japanese War, troops fought like wildcats for control of this strategic hill (when you get up the steep path to the top you’ll see why). More than 5000 Russian and 10,000 Japanese soldiers lost their lives in the battle, which eventually went to the Japanese. Afterwards, the victors erected a 10m-high bullet-shaped memorial (constructed from shell casings) which, remarkably, still stands to this day.

The area is popular during cherry-blossom season.

Bus 11 (¥1) runs from in front of the bus terminal to the entrance in 30 minutes.